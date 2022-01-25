Randolph T. Watterson departed this life Wednesday January 19, 2022. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1:00pm Thursday January 27, 2022 at Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church Kingsport, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Professional service and care of Mr. Randolph T. Watterson are family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971