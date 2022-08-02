Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr. Aug 2, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr. military graveside services will be on Thursday August 4, 2022 at 10:30 at Mountain Home Veteran’s cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randall Graveside Gene Johnson Sr. Cemetery Veteran Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video