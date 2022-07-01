BRISTOL, TN - Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Sr., age 80 of Bristol, TN passed away at his home on June 26, 2022. Randy was born October 6, 1941 in Sullivan County to Arlie and Pearl Johnson. Randy was a Veteran of the US Marines 1959 until 1964 with 11 months served in Vietnam. Randy was a graduate of Holston Valley High School and enjoyed many different activities. He was a Mason and a member of the Shriners for many years and enjoyed his role as “Raggy Randy the Clown”. Later in life Randy spent many days during the summer fishing at Observation Knob Campground. He started his days with breakfast at the Waffle House with his friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents Arlie and Pearl Johnson; his sister Polly Johnson Opengari and husband Pete; sister-in-law Gertrude Johnson; and his wife of several years Lorna Johnson.
Randy is survived by his children Randall (Randy) Gene Johnson Jr. and wife Gail of Church Hill; Sonja Marie Johnson Ratliff of Kingsport; and Cynthia Renee Johnson Ward and husband Eugene of Jonesborough; his 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; his brother Arlie Johnson Jr. of Johnson City and niece Sharon Johnson Jones and husband Bob of Jonesborough. Military graveside services will be at the Mountain Home VA in Johnson City at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone for their calls, texts, and visits during this time.