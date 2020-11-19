KINGSPORT - Randall Lynn Blair, 57 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was retired from Pike Electric where he worked as a foreman. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Blair, Sr. and Virginia Patrick Blair; brother, Roy Blair, Jr.
Randall is survived by his wife of 36 years, Juanita Kaywood Blair; step-daughter, Karen Smith (James); step-son, Bobby Crawford (Katie); grandchildren, Kaylee Rice, Farah Crawford, Ronnie Crawford; special grandchildren, Daniel Smith (Megan Necessary) and Matthew Quillen; sisters, Barbara Smith, Debra Collier and Margaret Jennings; brothers, Bobby Blair (Pam) and James Blair; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Daniel Necessary officiating
Burial will follow at Gardener’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
