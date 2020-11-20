KINGSPORT - Randall Lynn Blair, 57 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Daniel Necessary officiating
Burial will follow at Gardener’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
