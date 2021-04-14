KINGSPORT - Randall Joe Roberts, 60, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late George Edgar Roberts and Betty Jo Crawford.
Randall was a member of Horse Creek Free Will Baptist Church. He was employed by the Kingsport City School System for the past 17 years. Randall enjoyed playing the guitar at church, woodworking and remodeling, along with farming and gardening.
In addition to his parents Randall was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gene Price.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie Roberts; daughter, Alisa Strong (Steven); son, Daniel Roberts (Mindy); grandchildren, Virginia “Monkey Head” Stevens (Ashton), Summer “Frog” Strong, Ashton “Crunchy” Roberts, Courtney Strong, and Lindsey Reeves; great-grandson, Malcom “Mr. B” Stevens; brothers, Rick Roberts (Kathy), Ralph Roberts (Karen), George Roberts (Cindy); along with several nieces and nephews; and his special pets, Murray and Spider.
The Roberts family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Kevin Hilton and Rev. Gary Hodges officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 in The Garden of Peace in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 2:00pm. Ashton Stevens, Billy Waycaster, Brandon Funk, Sean Hyde, Daniel Roberts, and Steven Strong will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Cheek, Russell Bowery, and Malcom Stevens.
