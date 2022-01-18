SURGOINSVILLE - Randall Eugene "Hippie" Henard, age 66, of Surgoinsville, passed away on January 15, 2022 at home.
Randall was born to Fred and Mabel Henard on April 12, 1955. He was married to Deborah Henard. Randall retired from Smith Mechanical in Kingsport, TN after many years. He was an avid fisherman and spent most of his time on the Holston River.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Henard; and infant brother.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Henard; son, Patrick (Ashley) Henard; daughter, Abigail (Ronald) Richardson; dad, Fred (Bonnie) Henard; grandchildren, Hunter and Layla Henard; sister, Peggy (Rick) Crawford; brother, David (Cissy) Henard; nephew, Ryan Henard; nieces, Ricki Lyn (Cody) Greer and Amber Henard; great niece and nephew, Hadley and Hudson Greer; and many loved friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm.
