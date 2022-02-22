JONESBOROUGH - Randall D. Reese of Jonesborough, TN went into Glory on February 17, 2022. He grew up in Kingsport and lived most of his life there. Randy graduated from Dobyns-Bennett HS, class of 1973. He was the son of the late Herbert Woodrow Reese and Joan Evelyn Reese; survived by his step-mother Mary Anne Reese. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Angie Reese, eldest daughter Hannah Arnold, her husband Chris Arnold, their two sons Andrew and Jonathan Arnold, youngest daughter Amanda Walsh and her husband Josh Walsh.
Randy’s life testifies of his deep love and devotion for Jesus Christ. He retired from Eastman Chemical company in 2014 and spent his retirement volunteering in his local community. You could find Randy serving at the homeless shelters of Kingsport and his local church weekly. Randy was a warm, kind, and friendly man who loved so fully. He modeled his life after Jesus and lived to serve those around him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kingsport area homeless shelters or Preaching Christ Church of Kingsport.