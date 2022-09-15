KINGSPORT - Randall Cecil Moody, 72, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Cecil and Gladys (Goodman) Moody on June 5, 1950 in Bristol, Va. Randall proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Methodist Faith.
Randall retired from Eastman after many years of dedicated service. He loved spending time with his family and friends, the UT Vols, Nascar and vacationing in Daytona Beach.
In addition to his parents Randall was preceded in death by his wife, April Moody; and infant daughter, Leslie Nicole Moody.
Survivors include his daughter, Katie Swann; brother, Craig Moody; stepdaughter, Miranda Haynes (Dakota); grandchildren, Christian Tate (Taylor), Madison Tate, Makinley and Carson Haynes; great-grandchildren, Lilah Tate, Maddex and Maxton Baker; niece, Raven Moody; nephew, Craig Moody II.
The Moody family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East lawn Funeral Home on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Roy Lane officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Moody family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081