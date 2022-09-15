KINGSPORT - Randall Cecil Moody, 72, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Cecil and Gladys (Goodman) Moody on June 5, 1950 in Bristol, Va. Randall proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Methodist Faith.

Randall retired from Eastman after many years of dedicated service. He loved spending time with his family and friends, the UT Vols, Nascar and vacationing in Daytona Beach.

