BIG STONE GAP, VA - Randall Bledsoe 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents Casey Bledsoe and Alice (Dingus) Bledsoe, siblings; Linda Kay Bledsoe, Joe Bledsoe, Jonah Bledsoe, and Gloria Ann Bledsoe.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Murphy (Steven Farmer), companion, Cherie Israel, siblings; Casey Bledsoe Jr., Avanell Head, Brenda Moon, Tony Bledsoe, other close relatives and friends.
All arrangements will be private.
