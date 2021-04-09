KINGSPORT - Randall Benjamin Doran, 76, of Kingsport, TN, peacefully went to be with Jesus at his home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ancel Presnell Jr. officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Ben Carter, Cam Carter, Dallas Thacker, Lenny Schwartz, Chris Doran and Jeff Young.