Ralph Woodard Wallin, Jr was born Nov.10, 1934 in Covington, KY and went to be with his Lord on Aug 12, 2022. Ralph was a faithful member at Sevier Heights Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed being in the men's prayer group. He enjoyed running in EXPO 10k races, flying small airplanes as he had his private pilot license and traveling. He and his wife, Phyllis went to 6 countries and took many bus tours to many of our states.

After World War II, Ralph's family moved to Kingsport, TN where he grew up. After graduating from Sullivan High School, he started taking IBM courses to learn about computers. He eventually became a Computer Programmer. He worked for Bike Athletic and Sea Ray Boats.

