Ralph Woodard Wallin, Jr was born Nov.10, 1934 in Covington, KY and went to be with his Lord on Aug 12, 2022. Ralph was a faithful member at Sevier Heights Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed being in the men's prayer group. He enjoyed running in EXPO 10k races, flying small airplanes as he had his private pilot license and traveling. He and his wife, Phyllis went to 6 countries and took many bus tours to many of our states.
After World War II, Ralph's family moved to Kingsport, TN where he grew up. After graduating from Sullivan High School, he started taking IBM courses to learn about computers. He eventually became a Computer Programmer. He worked for Bike Athletic and Sea Ray Boats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bernice Wallin; and sisters, June Smith and Lynda Wilkerson Redd; father-in-law, Grover Tate.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Phyllis Tate Wallin; mother-in-law, Rella Shell Tate; children, Wesley and Sheila Wallin, Barbara Johnson, Wendy Wallin, Michael and Danielle Wallin; grandchildren, Ken Wallin, Briegan Davison, Brett, Brynn, and Ben Johnson, Ariana Wallin, Joshua, Madilyn, Katie, Sarah, and Noah Wallin; one great-grandson, Isaiah Davidson; brother-in-law and wife, Gerald and Pat Tate; sisters-in-law and husbands, Linda and Brent Strum, Cathy and Dennis Holland. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 10:30am to 11:30am at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy with a funeral service at 11:30am. Family and friends will go in procession after the service for a 12:30pm interment at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Hwy.