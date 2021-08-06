NORTON, VA - Ralph Wilson, Jr., 82, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his residence. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from Paramont Coal Corp. with 25 years of service. He was a son of the late Ralph Wilson, Sr. and Myrtle Grace Wyatt Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Wilson of the home, a son Bruce Wilson of the home, a granddaughter, Riley Wilson of Norton, Va.; three brothers, Bobby Joe Wilson and his wife Donna of Florida, Hank Wilson and his wife Joyce of Norton, Va. and Mike Wilson of Norton, Va.; a sister, Debbie Adams and her husband Phillip of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 1 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton with Rev. Ronnie Large officiating. Family and friends will leave the funeral home at 1:45 pm Sunday to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wilson family.