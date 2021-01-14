12/25/1948-01/10/2021
Husband, Dad, Papaw, Brother, Veteran. Dobby was born on a very special day, December 25th of the year 1948, which was very fitting since he was such an incredibly special person. He was a man that protected and provided for any and everyone in his family, and most importantly he loved them all to his fullest ability. Dobby passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on the 10th of January of the year 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:45 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Johnny D. Duncan and Evangelist Tony Peters and Evangelist Bill Tignor officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hills Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:30 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Zack Leonard, Cody Vermillion, Steven Jarvis, Trent Crowder, Eric White, and Brandon Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Garland Kern Jr, Danny Kern, Charlie Williams, Bill White, Roland Miller, Don Chapman and Gino Kern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran or Cancer charity of your choice in Dobby’s Memory.
