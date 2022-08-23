Ralph V. Russell Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ralph V. Russell, of Kingsport, Tennessee went peacefully to his heavenly home surrounded by his loved ones on August 22, 2022, after his recent cancer diagnosis.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Funeral Ralph V. Russell Hill Loved One Home Recommended for you