KINGSPORT - Ralph V. Russell, of Kingsport, Tennessee went peacefully to his heavenly home surrounded by his loved ones on August 22, 2022, after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Ralph was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend whose kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Papaw Ralph had a fondness for jokes and story-telling and especially liked to share stories of his many childhood adventures and spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

