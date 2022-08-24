KINGSPORT - Ralph V. Russell, of Kingsport, Tennessee went peacefully to his heavenly home surrounded by his loved ones on August 22, 2022, after his recent cancer diagnosis.
Ralph was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend whose kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Papaw Ralph had a fondness for jokes and story-telling and especially liked to share stories of his many childhood adventures and spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was an outdoorsman who spent much of his free time biking, hiking, fishing and working in his yard and workshop where he could often be found listening to Bluegrass and old time Gospel music. Ralph was also a skilled handyman who was quick to lend a hand to those in need.
Ralph was born on November 25, 1941, to the late Preston and Icie Mae Russell in Alcoa, Tennessee, where he met and later married Elizabeth ”Libby” Fuller.
After Ralph’s graduation from the University of Tennessee, Ralph and Libby moved to Kingsport where Ralph enjoyed a long career with Eastman Chemical Company from which he retired in 1998.
He also proudly served in the Air National Guard as an Airman Third Class.
Ralph and Libby were happily married for 30 years and had two children, Brad Russell and Julie Russell Conkin prior to Libby’s death.
Ralph later married Betty J. Russell and they have been blessed with 26 wonderful years together. Ralph and Betty are adored by their grandchildren and great children who love to visit Papaw and Mimi’s house.
Ralph was a devout Christian whose integrity, laughter and kindness is an inspiration and testimony to all who knew him. Ralph was a founding member of Tri-Cities Baptist Church where he had attended since its inception.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his spouse, Elizabeth Russell and step-daughter, Amy Sanders Davis.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Russell; two children, Bradley Preston Russell and wife, Becky and Julie Russell Conkin and husband, Joel; eight grandchildren, Jay Conkin and wife, Emilee, Preston Russell and wife, Anna, Jenna Conkin, Hannah Russell, JoBeth Collins and husband, Markell, Madelyn Russell, Dylan Davis and Jensen Davis; four great-grandchildren, Halle, Rylee, Karsen and Jones; his sister, Becky Melton.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm at Tri-Cities Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Mike Laughrun and Preston Russell officiating. A eulogy will be given by his grandson, Jay Conkin. Music will be under the direction of The Potters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-Cities Baptist Church, 171 Promise Land Drive, Gray, TN 37615, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.