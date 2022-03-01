KINGSPORT - Ralph Tilghman of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Born in Kenton, Tennessee in 1938 to Ralph W. and Mai Edwards Tilghman, he graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. His career included work at Hunter Fan Company, Alcoa Aluminum and culminated in over 20 years of service at Tennessee Eastman Company. He enjoyed many hobbies, including amateur radio, boating, and tinkering with electronics and tractors. His loving family includes his wife of 59 years, the former Mary Anne Haguewood, daughter Jennifer (Robert Haste), son Robert Louis, and grandchildren Jessica Wiley (Evan) and Andrew Haste. Other family include sister Carmencita Pendergrass, her children Renee (Gaylon Childs), Alan Penn and great – nephew and niece Seth and Laurel Childs.
A memorial service for Ralph will be conducted at a future date.
Carter Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport has the honor of serving the Tilghman family.