Ralph Thomas Wright died peacefully at home on Friday, July 8, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 92.
Born on Feb. 21, 1930, he was one of 10 children of the late Charles Haskell Wright and Ruth Sheffield Wright from Damascus, VA. He was the beloved of the late Dale Burchfield Wright, father of Marty Todd Wright, friend and brother in service to many, and uncle to many nieces and nephews who will all miss his quiet laugh, rattling pots, adventurous spirit, and service to his community.
Ralph joined the Army in November 1947 at the age of 17 and served in the Korean Conflict until 1951. He trained in Hawaii and was stationed out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was a recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal, Japan and a Good Conduct Medal.
Upon his discharge, Ralph began working as a driver for Mason Dixon Trucking which was based out of Kingsport, TN. He lived in a boarding house in downtown Kingsport, where he met his wife, Dale. They were married on March 1, 1958, and moved into their home in Colonial Heights, where they raised their one son, Todd (1968).
Ralph became a Shriner in 1964. He was a Charter Member of the Jericho Temple, where he was Captain of the Marching Patrol for more than 25 years. Serving more than 50 years alongside the membership to raise money for Shriners Hospitals, he and Dale enjoyed the responsibilities and the fellowship of the brotherhood throughout their lives.
An avid sportsman, Ralph enjoyed hunting and was a patient and successful fisherman. He enjoyed grilling the results of his harvests and sharing with friends. He was a welcoming host at his home in Kingsport as well as his second home on Watauga Lake.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation for Ralph on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service will be held immediately thereafter at 1:00pm with Chaplain Todd Monroe officiating. Entombment will follow the service at East Tennessee Mausoleum of Faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Ralph T. Wright to the Shriners Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Ralph Thomas Wright.