BLOUNTVILLE - Ralph Lyle Barr, Sr., age 89, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va. He was born on April 13, 1931, in Blountville, Tenn., a son of the late Joseph M. and Virginia O. Barr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Ruth Barr, and brother, Robert Barr.
Ralph was a U.S. Marine Veteran having served his country in the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Sullivan County Highway Department until his retirement. He was a member of Hulls Chapel United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Ralph L. Barr, Jr. and wife Nancy; grandson, Ralph L. Barr, III and wife Christy; and great grandchildren, Kelsey Barr and Ralph L. Barr, IV.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn. with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hulls Chapel United Methodist Church, 3453 Devault Bridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Barr and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.