BLOUNTVILLE - Ralph Lyle Barr, Sr., age 89, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn. with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hulls Chapel United Methodist Church, 3453 Devault Bridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
