GATE CITY, VA - Ralph “Leonard” Talbott, 59, Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Harry Lee Moore officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Talbott Cemetery, Gate City, VA. Hunter Talbott, Dustin Talbott, Jordan Price, B.J. Lane, Jeremy Parks, Jared Parks will serve as pallbearers. Terry Hilton and Brandon McConnell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
