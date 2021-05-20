GATE CITY, VA - Ralph “Leonard” Talbott, 59, Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Leonard was born in Appalachia, VA on March 7, 1962 to the late Ralph Tagard and Barbara Ann (Laws) Talbott.
In addition to his parents; his sisters, Jeannie Morgan, and Janie Delph; his grandson, Aiden Talbott preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Edna Talbott; sons, Dustin Talbott and wife, Tyria, Gate City, VA, Hunter Talbott and wife, Logan, Gate City, VA; sisters, Patricia Fowler and husband, Roy, Tazwell, TN, Dianne Gilley and husband, Gary, Big Stone Gap, VA, Joy Begley, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Annaleigh, Addison, Jace and Natalie Grace, to be here in August; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Harry Lee Moore officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Talbott Cemetery, Gate City, VA. Hunter Talbott, Dustin Talbott, Jordan Price, B.J. Lane, Jeremy Parks, Jared Parks will serve as pallbearers. Terry Hilton and Brandon McConnell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Talbott family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
