BLACKWATER, VA- Ralph K. Bledsoe, age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
His is preceded in death by his wife, Dapheleene Bledsoe; one daughter, Julia; one grandson, Michael and one great grandson, Eli.
His is survived by his children, Rena Moore, Stanley Bledsoe, Margie Shepherd, Roma O’dell (Mack) and Mary Arnold (Mike); one sister, Allie Bledsoe and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Bledsoe Family Cemetery in Blackwater, VA with Pastor Travis Pierson officiating.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choosing.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Bledsoe family.