HILTONS, VA- Ralph Hale Barrett 76, Went home to be with the Lord on February 25,2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. Ralph attended Mount Vernon Independent Methodist Church in the Orebank Community of Kingsport. Ralph was saved at the age of 72; he was a well-loved man by all who knew him. He was the owner of Ralphs Bar and Grill for 31 plus years; he was the President of the Peacemakers motorcycle club for 32 Years. Ralph was very active in organizing numerous charitable events which he loved to do.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Sarah Alice Armstrong Barrett; Brother, Frank Barrett, Billy Joe Barrett, John Charles Barrett and Howard Thomas Barrett; Sisters Loraine Nickels and Linda Dishner.
Ralph Is survived by his wife, Linda Barrett, son Donnie Barrett, daughter Kristie Mclain {Nathan); grandchildren Chad Barrett, Andrew Wallen and Felicia Tennant; Greatgrandchildren, Ben, Kindle, Chase, Devin, Tripp and Belle; Brothers, Sam Barrett and Mack Barrett; sisters Peggy Jean Helton, Alice Woods and Deb Willis; and Several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 PM Monday, February 28, 2022 at the JohnsonArrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill and anytime at the Peacemakers Club House.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Richard Flemming, Jimmy Phillips and John Seymore officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday at the Barrett Cemetery on Amis Chapel Road.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Barrett, Sam Barrett, Andrew Wallen, Scott Barrett, Roger Barrett and Nathan McLain. Honorary pallbearers Larry Scott Barrett, David Parks and Dale Gilliam.
To leave an online message for the Barrett family, please contact us
@www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Barrett family.