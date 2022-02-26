HILTONS, VA - Ralph Hale Barrett, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on February 25,2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
