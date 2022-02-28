HILTONS, VA- Ralph Hale Barrett 76, Went home to be with the Lord on February 25,2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 PM Monday, February 28, 2022 at the JohnsonArrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill and anytime at the Peacemakers Club House.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Richard Flemming, Jimmy Phillips and John Seymore officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday at the Barrett Cemetery on Amis Chapel Road.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Barrett, Sam Barrett, Andrew Wallen, Scott Barrett, Roger Barrett and Nathan McLain. Honorary pallbearers Larry Scott Barrett, David Parks and Dale Gilliam.
To leave an online message for the Barrett family, please contact us
@www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Barrett family.