ROGERSVILLE - Ralph Franklin "Frank" Testerman, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 in Kingsport.
He was formerly employed at ASG for several years. Then he was Administrator of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Frank was then Director of Rogersville Housing Authority. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Frank served on Hawkins County Commission, Rogersville City School Board, Rogersville Parks and Recreation Board, Rogersville Industrial Board. He was a member of Rogersville Kiwanis Club.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Richardson; parents, Ralph and Atha Testerman; nephew, Ralph Wall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dock and Clara Kite.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lucille Kite Testerman; daughter, Debbie Bruhin; grandchildren, Tyler Bruhin, Jared (Lynsey) Bruhin, Matthew and Miranda Richardson; sister, Lynn Wall; nephew, Randy (Amy) Wall.
The family of Frank wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center.
Frank will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard will conduct military graveside service at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Kite Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be given to the Hawkins County Cancer Support Group. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.