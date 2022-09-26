ROGERSVILLE - Ralph Franklin "Frank" Testerman, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 in Kingsport.

He was formerly employed at ASG for several years. Then he was Administrator of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Frank was then Director of Rogersville Housing Authority. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Frank served on Hawkins County Commission, Rogersville City School Board, Rogersville Parks and Recreation Board, Rogersville Industrial Board. He was a member of Rogersville Kiwanis Club.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video