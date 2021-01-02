Ralph Eugene Daniels, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee departed this life on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Gene was born to the late Alex Daniels, and Viola Hall Daniels. he is preceded in death by two sisters Thelma Sprouse and Louise Cotterman.
Gene was a devoted member of Salem United Methodist Church. Where he served in various capacities. He served his country during the Korean war era in the U.S. Air Force. He also was a member of the Whitesville Lodge AF&M, The Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, and the Jericho Temple Shriners.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Ann Bea Stewart Daniels of more than 62 years. He is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Seldon Daniels of Opelika, Ala. & Roy Daniels of Bolder, CO., four sisters, Lillie Mae Allen of West Carrolton, OH, Betty Godby & fiancé Dave Pfau, Alice Sprague and husband John of Stuart, FL, Lori Murphy and husband Jim of Pleasanton, CA., Norma Wheeler, adopted daughter of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by six nieces and six nephews.
No formal service will be held at this time. A celebration of Gene's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made to Salem UMC, Shades of Grace UMC, and the Shriners.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Daniels family.