HAMPTON - Ralph Edward Price, age 80, of Hampton, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of the late Earsy and Mildred Price.
He retired from Eastman Chemical after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed singing gospel music and playing the piano.
Survivors include his loving sons, Ricky Price and wife Sonya, and Tim Price and wife Kris; sister, Reba Manis; grandchildren, Chris Price and wife Angela , and Paul Price; great granddaughter, Kendra Price; and several nieces and nephews.
The services will be private. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.