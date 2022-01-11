ROGERSVILLE - Ralph E Williams, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday January 8, 2022 in Rogersville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Eric Chapman officiating. Graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Schroeder, Tanner Schroeder, Daniel Schroeder, and Tom Brooks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Children Hospital in Lexington, KY. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.