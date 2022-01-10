ROGERSVILLE - Ralph E Williams, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday January 8, 2022 in Rogersville. He worked at TVA as an Outage Manager prior to retirement for 35 years. He was a member of the Scottish Rites and a 33rd Degree Mason. He also loved helping the Shriners and in particularly took children to the Shriner's Children Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Williams; and 2 brothers, Johnny and Walter Williams.
He is survived by his son, Bruce Williams (Pam) of Paducah, KY; 1 daughter, Sharon Griggs (Tim) of Paducah, KY; 3 grandchildren, Heather Schroeder (Kenny), Christy Sulcer (Brett), and Danielle Ringstaff (Timothy); 8 great grandchildren, Olivia Burgmaier (Matt), Tanner Schroeder (Bekah), Katherine Ringstaff (Austin), Daniel Schroeder, Keely Sulcer, Kory Sulcer, Katelyn Ringstaff, and Cody Ringstaff; 2 great great grandchildren, Weston Ringstaff and Layne Burgmaier; and 2 special nephews, Lee Williams and Kris Williams.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Eric Chapman officiating. Graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Schroeder, Tanner Schroeder, Daniel Schroeder, and Tom Brooks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Children Hospital in Lexington, KY. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.