KINGSPORT - Ralph Donald Struck, 87, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ralph was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He settled in Kingsport, Tn. with his wife of 64yrs. Ralph was a fireman for the City of Phoenix. He then became a master electrician and had his own business. Ralph was a very hard-working man and didn't have a lot of time for hobbies. But in his free time, he had a unique stamp and coin collection. Ralph enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, and his grandchildren brought great joy to him. Ralph had a friendly personality, and he never met a stranger. He was a very faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where he and his wife enjoyed fellowship and friendship.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Harriette Struck; son, James Struck; grandchildren, Jason, Kim, Porter, and Tommee Pratt; great-grandchildren, Shayleigh, Emerson, Ellison Pratt; sister, Barbara Baehring; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Wednesday 18th, at 12:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00, with Pastor Paul Becker officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow Oak Hill, Memorial Park.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.