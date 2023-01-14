KINGSPORT - Ralph Donald Struck, 87, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Ralph was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He settled in Kingsport, Tn. with his wife of 64yrs. Ralph was a fireman for the City of Phoenix. He then became a master electrician and had his own business. Ralph was a very hard-working man and didn't have a lot of time for hobbies. But in his free time, he had a unique stamp and coin collection. Ralph enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, and his grandchildren brought great joy to him. Ralph had a friendly personality, and he never met a stranger. He was a very faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where he and his wife enjoyed fellowship and friendship.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.