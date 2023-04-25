Ralph "Buddy" Wingett Apr 25, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ralph “Buddy” Wingett, 83, formerly of Marion, OH, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Wexford House in Kingsport.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Pearl Egan Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge Robert James White Shelby Jean Owens Hattie Christine DeBord Christopher "Chris" Bishop Benjamin Greg Moore Margaret June Winstead Clendenon