GRAY - Rachel Suzanne Morie, 50, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home in Gray, Tennessee.
Rachel was born June 6, 1971 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She attended Powell Valley High School, Big Stone Gap, Virginia and graduated from Twin Springs High School, Nickelsville, Virginia (1989). She also attended Mountain Empire Community College and was a former employee of Nuclear Fuel Services, Erwin.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.D. Roberts (2012); former husband Mark Meredith (2015); grandparents Billy Roberts (2012), Jean Roberts (2015), Fred Long (2015), Cansada Long (2020), father-in-law Carroll Meredith (2016), and mother-in-law Mary Ann Morie (2018).
She is survived by her mother Judy Long Roberts, Kingsport; her brother: Ken Roberts, Johnson City; her daughter: Amelia Meredith, Johnson City; two sons: Evan Meredith, New York, and Ian Morie, Johnson City; former husband, Scott Morie, Johnson City; mother-in-law Gail Meredith, Elizabethton, and father-in-law Gerald Morie, Kingsport.
The family will hold a small, private memorial and would like to express appreciation to those who have sent condolences. Further condolences may be sent to her mother’s home at 4101 Thackeray Court, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37663.
Rachel will be interred at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tennessee.