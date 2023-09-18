Rachel Nichole Baldwin Stivers Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On September 16, 2023, Rachel Nichole Baldwin Stivers, went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.comCarter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Baldwin family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform at ETSU Martin Center Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association earns state honors Get Involved! Helping children Music on the Square to host Sam Lewis More than 800 fourth graders attend the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp Hawkins County Schools receives $1.1 million grant Local Events