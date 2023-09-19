Rachel Nichole Baldwin Stivers Sep 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On September 16, 2023, Rachel Nichole Baldwin Stivers, went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.comCarter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Baldwin family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport eyeing giving control of auditorium to school system Renovation work begins at former Highway Boutique Kingsport school system names special education athletic coordinator Volunteer High Fire Science Program gets its own fire truck New Hawkins County business sells handcrafted fairy companions Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform at ETSU Martin Center Local Events