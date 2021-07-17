ELIZABETHTON - Rachel L. Jones, 66, of Elizabethton, TN died on July 22, 2020, at The Waters at Roan Highlands Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Roan Mountain after a long illness. Rachel also known as Lee Whitson was born and raised in Erwin, TN and graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1973. Early on, she was a healthcare worker in nursing homes and later, she was as an iron worker for construction contractors at the Eastman Plant in Kingsport, TN. Rachel loved rock and roll music, enjoyed camping and being outdoors. Rachel owned two motorcycles and loved touring the countryside on her Harley Davidson. Rachel also loved martial arts and earned her Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do in 2013 at the age of 59.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Myers of Kingsport and her parents Millard and Rachel Starnes Whitson both of Erwin, TN.
Rachel is survived by her two brothers Zach Whitson and wife Dian Tanaka Whitson of Mooresville, NC and Cliff Whitson and wife Angie Culp of Marshall, NC; nephew Eric Whitson of Leicester, NC and step-nephew Michael Lester of Colorado Springs, CO; step-niece Sarah Marschall of Atlanta, GA; and lifelong friend Kris Hawkins Rosolina of Hampton, TN.
The funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday July 22, 2021, Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN, with Minister Tim Ross officiating. TN. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends until 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
