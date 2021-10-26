Rachel Collins Isaac, 97, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. She was born on September 12, 1924, living most of her life in Appalachia, VA. She was in Columbus, Georgia at the time of her death. Through the years Rachel was involved in several community projects, Appalachia Women’s Club, the local Democratic Party and was a member of the Appalachia Lions Club. She loved her town and Wise County. She was a member of the Catholic Church, attending both in Norton and Big Stone Gap.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Abie Isaac; parents, Charley and Etta Collins; two brothers, Joe and Robert (Bones) Collins; two sisters, Nancy and Margie.
She is survived by one brother, Charlie (Hunk) Collins and wife Debbie; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, officiated by Father Eric Asamoah. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is serving the Isaac family.