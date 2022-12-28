R. Wayne McNew, 82, passed away December 25, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. Wayne was born on March 21, 1940, in Sullivan County, TN, to the late James Robert McNew and Iona Rhoton McNew. Family members and close friends remember Wayne for his delightful sense of humor. Wayne was selected as Mr. Witt during his senior year at Sullivan High School in 1958. He could always be counted on to lift the spirits of those around him. He loved working on cars and spent much of his retirement years troubleshooting and repairing his Volkswagens.

Wayne was a United States Army Veteran and served a tour of duty in Vicenza, Italy, and later in Germany during the Berlin Missile Crisis. After his army service, he worked at the Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company for over thirty years.

