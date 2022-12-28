R. Wayne McNew, 82, passed away December 25, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. Wayne was born on March 21, 1940, in Sullivan County, TN, to the late James Robert McNew and Iona Rhoton McNew. Family members and close friends remember Wayne for his delightful sense of humor. Wayne was selected as Mr. Witt during his senior year at Sullivan High School in 1958. He could always be counted on to lift the spirits of those around him. He loved working on cars and spent much of his retirement years troubleshooting and repairing his Volkswagens.
Wayne was a United States Army Veteran and served a tour of duty in Vicenza, Italy, and later in Germany during the Berlin Missile Crisis. After his army service, he worked at the Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company for over thirty years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael; grandson, Brett Webster of Utah; brothers, Wally McNew of Chicago, IL and James H. (Sonny) McNew of Kansas City, MO; and sister, Delois Connell of Schaumburg, IL.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Karen McNew of Utah; grandchildren, Mallory Ostler and Sarah England; four great-grandchildren, Graiden, Scottlin, Eddavein Webster, and Timber Ostler; sisters, Shirley (Doug) Nichols of Kingsport and Thelma (Dick) Shupe of Forest, VA. Brother, Eugene (Dinah) McNew of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at East Lawn Garden of the Good Shepherd with Pastor Ron Lowe officiating.
Wayne’s family members wish to express their sincere gratitude to Preston Place, Home Instead, and the hospice staff at the VA Hospital for the compassionate care he received during his extended illness. A special appreciation is also extended to Jean Gibson and Olin Pendleton for their companionship and spiritual guidance while Wayne was a resident at Preston Place.