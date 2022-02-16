CHURCH HILL - Wayne Bland, 78, of Church Hill, TN, has gone home to be with his Lord on February 14, 2022. Wayne was born in Church Hill and resided there all his life. He lived a life of service to his country and community. Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a charter member of the Volunteer Ruritan of West Carter’s Valley, and an employee of Eastman for over 35 years. Above all though, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, papaw, great-grandad, and friend. Wayne displayed God’s love through everything he did. Words cannot describe the pain his loss brings, but we rejoice in the fact that he is walking the streets of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Remus and Mary Bland; newborn baby twins, Garry and Larry; brother, Earl Bland; and sisters, Mary Wolfe and Eva Kimbler.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Bland; daughters, Felicia Carter (Kris), and Susan Courtney; son, Nicholas Bland (Heather); grandchildren, Kasey Wolf (Steven), Kory Carter (Casey), Kelly Carter (Beatty), Kaitlyn Courtney (Steven), Lake Courtney, Jade Bland, and Zoey Bland; great-grandchildren, Clay Carter, Raelyn Carter, Kreed Carter, and Emma Wolf; sisters, Janie Ellis and Francis Ellis; brothers, Gene Bland (Kathlene), Harvey Bland, and David Bland; sister-in-law, Carolyn Bland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Tabernacle of Praise. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Bob Yates officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.