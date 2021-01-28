GATE CITY, VA - R. Keith McConnell, age 51, of Gate City, VA, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. Keith was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf and softball. Keith was loved by all who knew him and was known by his friends and family to be one who would “talk your ears off!”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert McConnell and Diane Free; sister, Barbara Graham; his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife and devoted companion, Dawn Stewart; loving daughter, Sydnee Mellons; special niece, Kelli Dean; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the McConnell Cemetery in Gate City, VA. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm. Honorary Pallbearers will include, Christopher Graham, Tim Dockery, Johnny B. Howard, Doyle “P-nut” McConnell, Andy Shelton and Blake Hammitt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the McConnell Family.