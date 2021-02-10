R. Jack Grantham, 99, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 8, 2021. Born in Mattoon, Illinois he had resided in Kingsport since 1986. Jack was a member of Johnson City Alliance Church. He received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1942 and his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Duke University in 1951. Jack had retired from Mine Safety Appliance.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Clemmer Grantham; parents; and brothers.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Clara Silvey and spouse Lee Alani Selvey of Longview, WA; four grandchildren, Luke Silvey and wife Sarah of San Diego, CA, Levi Silvey and wife Jessica of Lenexa, KS, Linus Silvey of Portland, OR, and Lamech Silvey and wife Megan of Olathe, KS; three great-grandchildren, Noel, Felix, and Caleb Silvey; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Mosheim Central Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Langford officiating.
Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson City Alliance Church, Great Commission Fund, 2837 Boones Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.