KINGSPORT - R.J. “Bob” Wilson, Jr., 78, of Kingsport, TN passed peacefully surrounded by his children on Friday, April 16, 2021. Bob was born on August 6, 1942 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Jack and Ruby L Wilson. Bob served 4 years in the US Air Force as an Aerospace ground equipment repairman. He has retired from Eastman, Flowserve, and Valtek. Since retiring, Bob has spent 10+ years educating and impacting many lives as an Electromechanical Instructor at Northeast State University and working full time with RCAM.
When Bob was not spending time with his children and grandchildren, you could find him enjoying his many hobbies throughout his life. Hobbies include but not limited to woodworking, flying planes, karate, playing the guitar, amateur radio (Ham radio communication) using the call signal- WB4UXR.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Libbie, Bob is preceded in death by his sisters Brenda and Sherry.
Bob is survived by his children, Shannon, Danny (Michelle), Sharron (Calvin), Lewis, and Laura (Logan) and his grandchildren, Matthew, Brinnan (Linda), Brittany, Caitlin, Jenna (Meelinda), Noel (Mikki), Sydney (Stephanie), and Oakland.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Lead Pastor Derek Harden from Christ Fellowship officiating. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 3/265.
In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Bob Wilson, the children request donations to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909.