NICKELSVILLE, VA - Robert Clyde “R.C.” Greear, 57, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
R.C. was born in Sullivan County, TN on June 5, 1963 and was the son of Shelby (Brickey) Greear and the late Robert Napoleon Greear.
He retired from Portolla Packaging, Kingsport, TN.
An avid musician, he was the drummer for Railway Express Band for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Greear, Nickelsville, VA; mother, Shelby (Brickey) Greear, Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Dessa Greear, Nickelsville, VA; son who he raised as his own, Dustin Nave and wife, Angie, Kingsport, TN; step-son, Chris Hardin, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 2 granddaughters; step-grandson, Carter Jones, N.J.; and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with minister Mitch Roberts officiating.
Neal McMurray, Mike McMurray, Danny Williams, Dustin Nave, Junior Hilton, and Steve Corder will serve as pallbearers. Randy Dooley, Ed Bruce, Eddie Bruce, Dustin Bruce, Chris Hardin, Derrick Corder, and all of his friends will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday for the graveside service.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing
An online guest register is available for the Greear family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Robert Clyde “R.C. Greear.