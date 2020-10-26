WEBER CITY, VA - R. B. Lane, 91, of Weber City, VA passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness with COVID-19.
The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Pastor Coy Butler officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Mr. Lane’s memory, to Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Gate City, VA 24251
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family requests everyone practice social distancing and please wear a mask if attending the graveside service.
