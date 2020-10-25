WEBER CITY, VA - R. B. Lane, 91, of Weber City, VA passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness with COVID-19.
R. B. was born on March 12, 1929 in Scott County, VA to the late James Walker and Amly (Sluss) Lane. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jo Fields, and brothers, Willie Lane, Ernest C. Lane, and Elmer Lane.
Mr. Lane leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 73 years, Laura Kate Lane; daughters, Glenna Begley and husband, Gerald, Cathy Quillen and fiancé, Jimmy Tribble; sons, Phil Lane and wife, Vicky, Harold Lane and wife, Judy, Larry Lane and wife, Pam, Mike Lane and wife Kim; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Dwight and wife Mildred Lane, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Pastor Coy Butler officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Mr. Lane’s memory, to Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Gate City, VA 24251
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family requests everyone practice social distancing and please wear a mask if attending the graveside service.
