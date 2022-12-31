FT. BLACKMORE - Robert Berry “R.B.” Compton, Sr., 68, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
R.B. was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA on April 11, 1954, and was the son of the late Leland Beecher and Sallie Mae (Lane) Compton.
He was employed as a Chemical Operator with Eastman Chemical, retiring in 2003 with over 25 years of service.
In addition to his parents, the mother of his children, Jody Furr preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Robert Berry Compton, Jr., daughters, Pamela Faye Compton, and Janice (Jerry) Weddle, granddaughters, Kenzly, Brooklyn, and Taylor Weddle, brothers, Leland (Wilma) Compton, and Austin (Teresa) Compton, sisters, Marie (Billy Joe) Dockery, Elva (Bennie) Beaver, Mary Collier, and Fay Compton, special great nephew, Logan Dockery, and his buddy Little Tom, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Donnie Archer and family members officiating. Chris Holder will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Compton Family Cemetery, Turkey Ridge Road, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Jerry Weddle, Shannon Dockery, Pamela Compton, Billy Joe Dockery, Jacob Beaver, Nathan Williams, and Jamie Collier will serve as pallbearers. Leland Compton, and Austin Compton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home, at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.