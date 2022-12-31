FT. BLACKMORE - Robert Berry “R.B.” Compton, Sr., 68, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

R.B. was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA on April 11, 1954, and was the son of the late Leland Beecher and Sallie Mae (Lane) Compton.

