MT. CARMEL - R. Allen Lindamood, age 82, of Mt. Carmel, TN passed away on November 19, 2021. He was born in Sullivan County, TN a son to the late Ashby and Flora Comer Lindamood and had been a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. Allen was employed by Eastman Chemical Company and was a member of Brookside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Leonard Lindamood, brothers – Bobby Lindamood and J. B. Lindamood, and a sister – Francis McClain.
Survivors include: Daughters – Brenda Lindamood and Connie Waters, grandchildren – Dustin Hopkins and wife Alexis, Cody Hopkins, Tyler Hopkins and wife Amy.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1 pm in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Nixon officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12-1 pm prior to the service.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.