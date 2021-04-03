Psalm 34:19 - Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.
CHURCH HILL - Quintin Dunlap, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Born in Greensboro, NC, he was raised in the Clinchport area. He handled obstacles and trials in his life with grace and dignity. Quintin never let them get him down and was always looking out for everyone else. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was also a member of West View Baptist Church. A loving husband and caring father, he greatly enjoyed spending time with his son, Logan, in the outdoors and on the water.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Mitchell; two brothers, Timmy and Jeffrey Dunlap; and maternal grandmother, Frances Watkins.
Quintin is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen Franklin Dunlap; son, Logan Dunlap; mother, Ann Mitchell; three sisters, Debra Meade and husband Bryan, Sherry Davis, and Brandy Dunlap; two brothers, Brad Dunlap and Lance Dunlap; brother-in-law and good friend, Mike Franklin; nieces and nephews, Lauran and Michaela Franklin, Kristin Christian, Jarrad Carter, Haley Meade, Zack Dunlap, Baylie Compton, Whitney, Brandon and Hunter Stapleton; several other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tim Williams, Merrell Gibson, and Jon and Shelly Hoffman.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.