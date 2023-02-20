MOUNT CARMEL - Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 1, of Mount Carmel, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by family and those who loved her the most. Quinnlee was born in Bristol, TN. She was the daughter of Scott and Diamond Shriner. She was the loved and adored little sister of Easton. He truly cherished her.

She was preceded in passing by her grandfather, Patrick Lifford and great-grandfather, Charles Gatewood Jr.

