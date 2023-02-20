MOUNT CARMEL - Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 1, of Mount Carmel, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by family and those who loved her the most. Quinnlee was born in Bristol, TN. She was the daughter of Scott and Diamond Shriner. She was the loved and adored little sister of Easton. He truly cherished her.
She was preceded in passing by her grandfather, Patrick Lifford and great-grandfather, Charles Gatewood Jr.
Quinnlee loved Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Minnie Mouse, and Ms. Rachel. Quinnlee loved and adored her Mommy and stealing her Daddy’s glasses. She loved her big brother Easton and her “Lamby”. She had a bright and infectious smile that would cheer anyone up who saw it. Quinnlee loved to dance and wiggle. She loved to play peekaboo and rip paper. She is loved by all who know her story. She truly changed the world in many positive ways.
In addition to her parents and big brother, Quinnlee Mae leaves behind a large legacy of family and dear friends to carry on her story.
Thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at Vanderbilt Children’s PICU and to Quinnlee’s home nurse Tina.
The Shriner family would like to extend a special thank you to her care team “family” at Niswonger’s Children’s PICU, her home away from home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made directly to the family or donations of children’s clothes and toys be made to Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital PICU.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Lighthouse Church from 10:00am-12:00p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation with pastor, Allen McMillan officiating. Music will be provided by the church. The family requests that bright and happy colors be worn to the visitation and services, because Quinnlee always greeted others with a warm smile and a happy spirit.
Family and friends will go in procession to Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1:00p.m. following the funeral service.
